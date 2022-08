The Lachlan Murdoch letters

Fox News helped bring Donald Trump to power. Then when he lost office, it articulated and amplified the Big Lie that the 2020 election had been “stolen”. But what of the family who owns and runs Fox? Nearly two months ago, Crikey dared to mention the word Murdoch in relation to Trump, Fox News and the fatal January 6 2021 raid on the US Capitol. That was sufficient for Lachlan Murdoch to threaten to sue us. Now we call his bluff.