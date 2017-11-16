Sections Menu
Trouble In Paradise

Index

  1. The mysteries of Bowen
  2. Mullets, mining and murals
  3. Rundle: whatever happened to the Red north?
  4. Part Four: Title to be revealed

Part One

Nov 16, 2017

The mysteries of Bowen

Introducing a new multi-part series from Crikey‘s writer-at-large Guy Rundle, reporting on the ground from north Queensland — One Nation country — venturing deep into the heart of a forgotten Australia, ahead of the Queensland election.

Down Santa Barbra Parade, beside the sea, past the old flying boat harbour, came the army. Ranks and ranks of them, full band in tow, pumping out some martial dirge. The sun gleamed on the harbour, the lighthouse shone in the distance, as the third brigade passed solemnly beneath the Big Mango, a red-yellow-green concrete shell

Part Two

Nov 17, 2017

Mullets, mining and murals

“The story of Queensland is that of the triumph of the white race over the tropical North …”

— Raphael Cilento, in an official centenary history of Queensland, the only single volume state history in the Bowen Public Library

Part Three

Nov 16, 2017

Rundle: whatever happened to the Red north?

“Ha! You’re still here! What are you doing here!”

In the main bar of the Grandview, Mike Brunker, heavyset, bald, tiny moustache, is being mobbed by “friends”. The Labor candidate for Burdekin, wandered in for our meet about five minutes ago, but I haven’t been able to make contact with him yet, because the loving locals want to gently rip the shit our of him. The moment he came in, a couple made a beeline for him, from absolutely nowhere. Man in suit, woman in winged shades, and a coral-patterned headscarf. Had they emerged in a time rip from the 1950s? They were giving poor old Mike hell.

  1. Hugh (Charlie) McColl

    Welcome to the Deep North, GR. Since you’re going to come across some local colour in your travels you might get some tips from John van Tiggelen’s entertaining 2003 book Mango country : a journey beyond the brochures of tropical Queensland. JvT nails the then-mayor of Bowen, Mike Brunker – now the Labor candidate, and gets a good handle on a few of the other notables who are lurking on the edges of this election. The fake news about Palaszczuk’s ‘veto’ of the Adani loan has thrown the #StopAdani crowd into such a spin they are now actively campaigning for the Adani Labor Party – can you believe it? The best we can hope for is a Labor minority dependent on Green/Katter/Independent support – like the Gillard government. Any major party majority, in our unicameral parliament, will be a disaster at this political moment. Although I suppose things could be worse – an LNP minority beholden to One Nation without Pauline Hanson (busy in Canberra), keeping in mind that ex-senator Empirical Malcolm Roberts is a candidate. Saturday night will definitely be popcorn and Jaffas in the back stalls.

