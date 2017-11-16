Trouble In Paradise

The mysteries of Bowen
Introducing a new multi-part series from Crikey‘s writer-at-large Guy Rundle, reporting on the ground from north Queensland — One Nation country — venturing deep into the heart of a forgotten Australia, ahead of the Queensland election.
Down Santa Barbra Parade, beside the sea, past the old flying boat harbour, came the army. Ranks and ranks of them, full band in tow, pumping out some martial dirge. The sun gleamed on the harbour, the lighthouse shone in the distance, as the third brigade passed solemnly beneath the Big Mango, a red-yellow-green concrete shell
Welcome to the Deep North, GR. Since you’re going to come across some local colour in your travels you might get some tips from John van Tiggelen’s entertaining 2003 book Mango country : a journey beyond the brochures of tropical Queensland. JvT nails the then-mayor of Bowen, Mike Brunker – now the Labor candidate, and gets a good handle on a few of the other notables who are lurking on the edges of this election. The fake news about Palaszczuk’s ‘veto’ of the Adani loan has thrown the #StopAdani crowd into such a spin they are now actively campaigning for the Adani Labor Party – can you believe it? The best we can hope for is a Labor minority dependent on Green/Katter/Independent support – like the Gillard government. Any major party majority, in our unicameral parliament, will be a disaster at this political moment. Although I suppose things could be worse – an LNP minority beholden to One Nation without Pauline Hanson (busy in Canberra), keeping in mind that ex-senator Empirical Malcolm Roberts is a candidate. Saturday night will definitely be popcorn and Jaffas in the back stalls.