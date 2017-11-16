Trouble In Paradise

The mysteries of Bowen
Introducing a new multi-part series from Crikey‘s writer-at-large Guy Rundle, reporting on the ground from north Queensland — One Nation country — venturing deep into the heart of a forgotten Australia, ahead of the Queensland election.
Down Santa Barbra Parade, beside the sea, past the old flying boat harbour, came the army. Ranks and ranks of them, full band in tow, pumping out some martial dirge. The sun gleamed on the harbour, the lighthouse shone in the distance, as the third brigade passed solemnly beneath the Big Mango, a red-yellow-green concrete shell
There are a couple of factual errors in this article. Bowen’s main street is Herbert Street, not George Street, and the pie shop is called Jochheim’s, not “Joachchem’s”.
Thank god we got to the bottom of that!
Basic inaccuracies such as these colour the rest of the article.
Well, one doesn’t read Grundle for accuracy. I’ve never been a smoker, but I imagine it is like having a a first long drag on a cigarette after a particularly long a boring road trip.
i recently visited Bowen and thought it was lovely, i had a beer at the Grandview pub “where everyone meets” and im pretty damn sure i went to that same bakery. a gorgeous place, i really liked it.
Alan 17th November 2017 The people of Bowen are used to living in hope of what is to come, every time a Politician makes a promise hopes rise only to fall again when it is realised that all they were seeking is publicity. The 5 million on offer from the Palaszczuk government would certainly assist in the beautification of the entries to Bowen but at what price, it is only available if we elect Bad Boy Brunker or Moscow Mike as he is better known in the area. If it went ahead, the visitors to our lovely town would probably have to join a Union to alight from their cars to view the local scenery. If the Qld Government is really concerned at what Bowen needs then why don’t the put the 5 million up front as a good will gesture without the need to accept the presence of someone who refused to speak at a local gathering of candidates because he did not like the venue. Was that because he did not want to face his peers who possibly had enough of him as years of Mayor and now again as a Councillor who talks a lot about fixing things but when given the ammunition to do so achieves absolutely nothing. Don’t get me wrong, I believe that Unions are necessary but leaders who are self appointed Gods who only want kudos and power in return for their foul mouthed comments on anyone who believes in the opposite to them are not. Lets move on Bowen with fresh faces and leave the mistakes of yesteryear where they are, behind us where they should be.
You’re warming up nicely GR. The second piece works better than the first. I initially thought it would make a great book – but now realise that the despair you characterise so well is as much a product of the lack of plot as the cause.
I love your writing, Guy; I just cant handle the sneering.
Part 2 is GR at close to his best. Keep it up!
If only Palaszczuk had never jumped on the farcical “10,000 jobs” bandwagon, mouthing Adani’s marketing spin & giving false hope to people Up North.
In 2016 in the Land Court of Qld, Adani’s own expert witness, Dr Jerome Fahrer of ACIL Allen, said that in net terms the Adani mine would increase average employment by about 1,200 jobs in north Queensland, and create 1,464 jobs Australia-wide.
But this didn’t factor in the negative impact on the handful of proposed smaller mines mentioned by Rundle.
I feel for the people of Bowen & surrounds but they are in danger of being sold a pup.
This has been happening for generations. Despair and resentment are endemic to the Bowen populace.
Wonderful article. Thanks. If things get so bad that blaming “Communists” wont even cut it, say if Carmichael goes ahead and foreign workers are paraded before the locals, might they actually stop voting against their interests?
Will the rest of the country? Voting against your own interests isn’t unique to Queensland. It’s a national sport.
I was a gigging muso in the 80’s and 90’s travelling up and down the Queensland Coast. Even in the 80’s most coastal towns had a venue with a residency, but not Bowen… Friday and Saturday. Unless of course one of the touring major acts came through as described so vividly by Guy. Although Bowen would never get a Friday or Saturday booking. They would be reserved for a bigger Centre like Townsville or Cairns where there were bigger venues and more revenue to be made. Bowen was a filler so you’d only have to drive 2 hours to the next gig instead of 4.
Such a beautiful little town.
Looking at tourism it’s so strange that Bowen never took off. With a beautiful harbour amazing beaches and access to the reef it is quite spectacular yet Airlie Beach is a hub filled with the wealthy.
And with all of the sun and sometimes little rain and the ocean currents that Bowen has to offer politicians and the people of Bowen demand coal. Not innovation.
I was up north during the mining boom where property prices went through the roof and it could cost up to $500 per week to rent a place and sometimes that was just a room. It was cheaper to employ FIFO building housing at the mine. But no one saved money. New 4 wheel drives in garages and driveways. No thought of the future or that of their kids who grew up and couldn’t afford to buy houses to stay in the area. It’s ironic that they forget the mistakes of mining boom. And like any gambler whose lost it all they’re willing to throw the dice again hoping this last roll will win. Knowing though it’s loaded to fail.
Innovate the north. Build technology hubs, people will come for the scenery alone. Give people a vision of the future not the past. Offer the north more than old technology that pollutes and poisons its workers and literally sucks towns dry of water. Offer more than a paltry $5m (a little unused park in Brisbane city had a budget of 4.) to clean up the town.