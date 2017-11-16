Trouble In Paradise

The mysteries of Bowen
Introducing a new multi-part series from Crikey‘s writer-at-large Guy Rundle, reporting on the ground from north Queensland — One Nation country — venturing deep into the heart of a forgotten Australia, ahead of the Queensland election.
Down Santa Barbra Parade, beside the sea, past the old flying boat harbour, came the army. Ranks and ranks of them, full band in tow, pumping out some martial dirge. The sun gleamed on the harbour, the lighthouse shone in the distance, as the third brigade passed solemnly beneath the Big Mango, a red-yellow-green concrete shell
Well, Guy, I think that most people living North of Mackay, having read this, will ensure votes go to Pauline Hanson, even the communists, thanks very much, If you take notice and ask more questions, you’ll find a lot of locals just shup up because a lot of anti-union anti-green anti-communist, working class, come up from NSW and Victoria getting jobs in Coal mines, some years ago, and on high wages they were all, oh so very conservative, give any one of them a position as leading hand, and they owned the fucken mine. A lot of local working class were pushed out. So your story is up to shit really. A light-hearted whimsical article totally different to how things really are.
Rundle never fails to paint a vivid local picture….& this time there are actual pictures. As for those Communists, how does Bowen manage to sleep easy at night?
Can’t wait for the upcoming brush with Hanson/Ashby.
nth queensland, dumb as a half wit texan one day, dumber the next, poleen, poleen, the femal george dubbya bush.
Great work, Rundle, thank you.
Your best stuff is built upon the colour of the hustings, and that’s true even in North Queensland. You never mock the poverty or the sad, unavoidable local situation. Your essay describes the sadness, the hopelessness, and lost opportunities. I don’t blame them for grasping at Pauline Hansen’s hem as she briefly passes by onto better places. What else have they got to hope for? In two weeks time Brisbane can get back to forgetting they even exist.
But of course, they are just dumb Queensland hicks, as we keep hearing from those who are so, so superior.
If coal is the answer then the question is wrong…just like Terry McCrann is wrong – every day.
I went to N Qld in the early 60s, looking for Vance Palmer’s ‘Passage’ which is radical teacher had thrust unto my hand.
Already too late.
Sounds like the locals are looking to Adani to “Make Australia Great Again”!