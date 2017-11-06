Sections Menu
Shooting Tsars - The revolution that redefined the world

Down with the monarchy

In St Petersburg (Petrograd, as briefly known), in the lit-up mansion, the Smolny, formerly, a young ladies’ academy, they were making furious plans. Exactly a century ago from now. It was the middle of the night, late autumn, the cold already coming in off the Baltic. Through corridors with offices designated with hand-tacked signs — the Military Revolutionary Committee (MRC), the Party Secretariat, Communications — they were running back and forth, exhausted men and women, arguing, making up, formulating plans on the hop.

Outside, in the lit dark of the Venice of the North, city life continued as ever. The theatres and all-night bars were still open, the trams still ran. In one room in the Smolny, the MRC leader Lev Bronstein calmly assessed the situation, weighing the pros and cons of when to give the order. Suddenly, amid the crowd in the room appeared Ulyanov, the party leader. Ordered to stay in hiding, he had nevertheless made his way in, disguised in bandages and a moptop wig. “Go now!” he said. “For god’s sake!”

  1. Malcolm Hutton

    I thought St Petersburg as it is now was known previously as Leningrad, not Petrograd.

  2. graybul

    Only a fool comments . . . until the direction they are being led to; is revealed.

  3. Draco Houston

    It is very hard to imagine Russia and the 20th century in general without the USSR. Happy centenary you weird dead state.

