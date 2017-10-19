Holy Wars - How The Australian targets and attacks its enemies

Australian journalism’s freak show: how a serious newspaper deals with its enemies
Journalism is in crisis, we’re told constantly.
But there’s another journalism crisis that has been disrupting and polluting the Australian media for more than a decade, a crisis that has nothing to do with broken business models, Facebook or the rise of so-called fake news.
This is the crisis of how a serious national newspaper has, for at least a decade, waged vicious, personal, biased editorial Holy Wars against its ideological, political and commercial enemies in the name of “news”, “journalism” and “professional reporting”.
And not just once or occasionally, but often and serially.
The behaviour of the “national broadsheet” towards its enemies is no dirty little secret. Almost all the players in politics, government, academia, science, media and policy are aware of how it works. And every month or two they see it unfold, embarrassed, like watching a public flogging where you turn your head away.
Of course the technique of journalism Holy Wars — as we’re calling it in a 13-part series that starts today in Crikey — is as old as journalism itself. It was the red meat of William Randolph Hearst’s media empire that was captured so viscerally in the movie Citizen Kane, and it’s a device that has been practised with ruthless amorality by British tabloids for a century and by Fox News for two decades.
But the crucial difference between other global attack-dog media and The Australian is that it purports to be a quality newspaper — one described by then-prime minister Tony Abbott at its 50th birthday dinner in 2014 as “one of the world’s very best newspapers … no think-tank, no institution, no university has so consistently and so successfully captured and refined the way we think about ourselves”.
The Australian Holy Wars may appear to some people like an internecine media attack by one publication taking cheap ideological potshots at another. We beg to disagree.
Over the next two weeks, Crikey will catalogue one of the ugliest and most insidious features of Australian public life: the permanent spectacle of one of the country’s handful of serious daily news operations abusing its power to conduct personalised vindictive editorial warfare dressed up as objective reporting.
But there’s a reason insiders rarely comment or complain about Australian journalism’s most distasteful freak show. They know that any of us could be next. Everyone in the Australian public space is on notice: if you cross us, or our proprietor, his family, our worldview or our business interests, you could become the next victim of an Australian Holy War.
Good article that I heartily agree with – though I have to “out” myself as one who buys the weekend edition of The Australian, mainly for the Review lift out. But also because I like to keep track of what the lunar right (ie, “commentators” such as Gerard Henderson, Grace Collier, Judith Sloan, etc) are thinking. I found the targeting of Gillian Triggs staggeringly abusive, and as an educator, considered the attacks on the Safe Schools Program astoundingly biased and ignorant. The latter also served to highlight cartoonist Bill Leak’s sad decline in genuine wit and humour. Along with the discredited Larry Pickering, Leak’s portrayal of teachers (as well as gays and muslims) was unfunny and offensive. It’ll be interesting to see what happens to the national broadsheet once Rupert shuffles off his mortal coil….
It’s not just the Whizzers of Oz abusing their market share for partisan ends, the Limited News political m.o. is on display now – during their “coverage” of the Qld election, by their Curry or Maul :- an avalanche of negativity for Palaszczuk/Labor : against an amazing lack of interest in looking into Nicholls’ “promises”, his Limited News Party (with their record?), and Adani (one of the great movers in this election and a fellow big donor to the Limited News Party?), by what is for all intents and purposes the state’s (one) paper.
This is the rag that’s all for “free market forces” and “Stop Subsiding Industries – as long as they aren’t Murdoch causes”?
Where is their coverage of Townsville and Rocky councils being asked for 30+ million $rate-payer to build an airport in the middle of nowhere for Adani’s FIFO workers?
Where’s coverage of the impact by Adani on existing mines elsewhere in NSW and Qld?
“All these jobs”? Where’s the sort of coverage of the future of automated mining as shown on the ABC’s The Biz, Friday (Nov; 3) night?
The jobs that stand to be lost?
Fact is there isn’t such coverage – they don’t want us to know about such -ve PR things : when “Adani is All Up”.
The likes of Viellaris and Atkins (who pedal the “Adani coal to lift India out of poverty” barrow – and to buggery with India’s hydro system as snow falls diminish and glaciers recede in the Himalayas, while low lying countries like Bangladesh are being indundated, losing agricultural land under rising sea levels, as climate changes?) – let alone the one-eyed advertorials?
Today Viellaris is right about one thing – “It’s not even State Government money” she’s being so free with (for that hand-out Adani is expecting, for a rail line to move their coal). It’s not Queensland Government money : it’s ours, the tax-payers of Qld’s hard earned.
And Adani needs that money because responsible responsible lending institutions aren’t prepared to sink their funds into such short-sighted folly, and Adani don’t want to risk their own money in this venture either – so it’s our $tax resources up for political exploitation – when that money could be going to funding renewables.
If it’s such a “rolled goaled investment” why isn’t Adani putting their money where their mouth is, along with Team Murdoch?