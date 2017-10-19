Sections Menu
Holy Wars - How The Australian targets and attacks its enemies

Index

  1. Australian journalism’s freak show
  2. The targets-in-chief
  3. Rules of Engagement
  4. The war against Tim Flannery
  5. The man behind the Holy Wars
  6. The war against Gillian Triggs
  7. Yes, there’s also important journalism
  8. The war against Paul Barry
  9. Ethics and The Australian
  10. The war against Julian Disney
  11. How it feels to be a Holy War casualty
  12. The war against Yassmin Abdel-Magied
  13. How The Australian influences politics

Part One

and

Oct 19, 2017

Australian journalism’s freak show: how a serious newspaper deals with its enemies

Journalism is in crisis, we’re told constantly.

But there’s another journalism crisis that has been disrupting and polluting the Australian media for more than a decade, a crisis that has nothing to do with broken business models, Facebook or the rise of so-called fake news.

This is the crisis of how a serious national newspaper has, for at least a decade, waged vicious, personal, biased editorial Holy Wars against its ideological, political and commercial enemies in the name of “news”, “journalism” and “professional reporting”.

And not just once or occasionally, but often and serially.

The behaviour of the “national broadsheet” towards its enemies is no dirty little secret. Almost all the players in politics, government, academia, science, media and policy are aware of how it works. And every month or two they see it unfold, embarrassed, like watching a public flogging where you turn your head away.

Of course the technique of journalism Holy Wars — as we’re calling it in a 13-part series that starts today in Crikey — is as old as journalism itself. It was the red meat of William Randolph Hearst’s media empire that was captured so viscerally in the movie Citizen Kane, and it’s a device that has been practised with ruthless amorality by British tabloids for a century and by Fox News for two decades.

But the crucial difference between other global attack-dog media and The Australian is that it purports to be a quality newspaper — one described by then-prime minister Tony Abbott at its 50th birthday dinner in 2014 as “one of the world’s very best newspapers … no think-tank, no institution, no university has so consistently and so successfully captured and refined the way we think about ourselves”.

The Australian Holy Wars may appear to some people like an internecine media attack by one publication taking cheap ideological potshots at another. We beg to disagree.

Over the next two weeks, Crikey will catalogue one of the ugliest and most insidious features of Australian public life: the permanent spectacle of one of the country’s handful of serious daily news operations abusing its power to conduct personalised vindictive editorial warfare dressed up as objective reporting.

But there’s a reason insiders rarely comment or complain about Australian journalism’s most distasteful freak show. They know that any of us could be next. Everyone in the Australian public space is on notice: if you cross us, or our proprietor, his family, our worldview or our business interests, you could become the next victim of an Australian Holy War.

Part Two

Oct 20, 2017

The targets-in-chief: elites, academics, social reformers, media enemies, leftists and pussy feminists

Academic and journalist Margaret Simons

How does The Australian select targets for its holy wars? It’s not exactly complicated, says journalist and former Media Watch host Jonathan Holmes — the paper attacks “anyone whom it perceives to be a critic”. It’s about “whether you are on the Left or the Right and whether you fit with its commercial objectives or stand in their way,” says journalism professor Mark Pearson. “Like a true narcissist, it lets its own interests, agendas and catfights affect the quality of the journalism in its pages.”

These are The Australian‘s public enemies #1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6:

Part Three

Oct 23, 2017

Rules of engagement: the tactics that inflict maximum damage and embarrassment

How does The Australian inflict damage on its enemies? There are four main weapons, say media academics Matthew Ricketson and Andrew Dodd: “First, it unleashes a torrent of articles contesting even of the tiniest points, so as to wipe the critic’s original point from everyone’s mind; second, it attacks the critic personally and pitilessly; third — somewhat paradoxically — it ignores the critic; and fourth, when all else fails, it simply continues asserting something as true as if no one has ever shown it was false.”

The paper’s Holy Wars are quasi-military campaigns: strategic, tactical and psychological. They are unrelenting and take no prisoners. Here’s how it works:

Part Four

Oct 24, 2017

The war against sandal-wearing greenie climate alarmist Tim Flannery

On Australia Day 2007, scientist Tim Flannery was named Australian of the Year at a ceremony on the lawns of Parliament House. “He has encouraged Australians into new ways of thinking about our environmental history and future ecological challenges,” declared then-prime minister John Howard as he presented Flannery with the award.

For The Australian, this was too much to take. In its news story, the Oz reported Howard as having “embraced his inner greenie”, and in its editorial said the decision would be “a controversial choice for some”.

Part Five

Oct 25, 2017

The man behind the Holy Wars: it's about 'values', not ideology

The architect of The Australian Holy Wars is a bluntly spoken, highly intelligent, intuitive newspaperman who adores Rupert Murdoch, despises the soft-left pretentiousness of rivals Fairfax and the ABC, and loves ink on paper.

In 2002, when he became The Australian‘s editor-in-chief, Chris Mitchell harnessed all those passions to create what he describes as a “campaigning” newspaper — and, in the process, changed the ethical framework of Australian journalism forever.

Chapter Six

Oct 26, 2017

How to undermine a partisan public servant drunk on power

On a Sunday morning, soon after The Australian first launched what would become a five-year personal vendetta of almost 30,000 words against her, Gillian Triggs got a call from her son living in Paris. Why, he wanted to know, was she trending on Twitter ahead of pop megastar Taylor Swift?

Triggs was appointed as president of the Australian Human Rights Commission in 2012, and was previously dean of the Faculty of Law and challis professor of international law at the University of Sydney. The long-running campaign against Triggs flared up regularly during her tenure — especially during Senate estimates, but also in relation to The Australian‘s prolific writings on section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act.

The two high-profile 18C cases — that of The Australian cartoonist Bill Leak and of the Queensland University of Technology students — were the biggest pretexts for this campaign. Triggs and the commission came under criticism (which continues) for pursuing the cases. “They decided to attack us as a vehicle for their campaign over 18C,” said Triggs. “It wasn’t really about us. We were really just a conduit between the political parties. They’ll use personal attacks a weapon.”

The Australian‘s attack-dog columnists gave Triggs hell. Janet Albrechtsen, over several columns, called her “a laughing stock of taxpayer-funded pomposity and self-indulgence” who has “treated the commission as a plaything for her partisan politics” and “appears drunk on power”. When Liberty Victoria announced Triggs as winner of its Voltaire award, columnist Chris Kenny described it as “an act of evil genius”.

When he first met Triggs, shortly after she was appointed Human Rights Commissioner, academic and author Robert Manne asked her whether she knew what The Australian was about to do to her. “She had no idea,” he said.

What followed, writes Manne, was an “obsessive, petty, relentless, remorseless and ruthless” campaign against the unsuspecting Triggs. When comparing it to similar campaigns against Indigenous academic Larissa Behrendt and journalism researcher Julie Posetti, he said “neither reached either the level of malevolence or the cultural significance” of the vitriol against Triggs.

“It is an ugly spectacle when a newspaper aligns itself with the executive government in an attempt to hound from office someone who can otherwise be removed only by the Governor-General,” wrote another academic and former newspaper editor, Denis Muller, in The Conversation. As a media insider, Muller understands the true motives better than most, namely “the advancement of The Australian‘s own self-interest or the settling of personal scores”.

As for the victim herself, now in retirement and writing a book about her experiences, she says her main regret was not correcting what she says were inaccuracies early on. “If I had my time again, I’d push back harder from the beginning,” Triggs told Crikey. “But at the time you’re trying to get on with it. You don’t want to create antagonism. And this job is not about being a star in the media.” But, she laments, people concentrated “more on me than the issues” and that became a negative issue in itself.

