Holy Wars - How The Australian targets and attacks its enemies

Index

  1. Australian journalism’s freak show
  2. The targets-in-chief
  3. Rules of Engagement
  4. The war against Tim Flannery
  5. The man behind the Holy Wars
  6. The war against Gillian Triggs
  7. Yes, there’s also important journalism
  8. The war against Paul Barry
  9. Ethics and The Australian
  10. The war against Julian Disney
  11. How it feels to be a Holy War casualty
  12. The war against Yassmin Abdel-Magied
  13. How The Australian influences politics

Part One

and

Oct 19, 2017

Australian journalism’s freak show: how a serious newspaper deals with its enemies

Journalism is in crisis, we’re told constantly.

But there’s another journalism crisis that has been disrupting and polluting the Australian media for more than a decade, a crisis that has nothing to do with broken business models, Facebook or the rise of so-called fake news.

This is the crisis of how a serious national newspaper has, for at least a decade, waged vicious, personal, biased editorial Holy Wars against its ideological, political and commercial enemies in the name of “news”, “journalism” and “professional reporting”.

And not just once or occasionally, but often and serially.

The behaviour of the “national broadsheet” towards its enemies is no dirty little secret. Almost all the players in politics, government, academia, science, media and policy are aware of how it works. And every month or two they see it unfold, embarrassed, like watching a public flogging where you turn your head away.

Of course the technique of journalism Holy Wars — as we’re calling it in a 13-part series that starts today in Crikey — is as old as journalism itself. It was the red meat of William Randolph Hearst’s media empire that was captured so viscerally in the movie Citizen Kane, and it’s a device that has been practised with ruthless amorality by British tabloids for a century and by Fox News for two decades.

But the crucial difference between other global attack-dog media and The Australian is that it purports to be a quality newspaper — one described by then-prime minister Tony Abbott at its 50th birthday dinner in 2014 as “one of the world’s very best newspapers … no think-tank, no institution, no university has so consistently and so successfully captured and refined the way we think about ourselves”.

The Australian Holy Wars may appear to some people like an internecine media attack by one publication taking cheap ideological potshots at another. We beg to disagree.

Over the next two weeks, Crikey will catalogue one of the ugliest and most insidious features of Australian public life: the permanent spectacle of one of the country’s handful of serious daily news operations abusing its power to conduct personalised vindictive editorial warfare dressed up as objective reporting.

The behaviour of the “national broadsheet” towards its enemies is no dirty little secret. Almost all the players in politics, government, academia, science, media and policy know how it works. And every month or two they see it unfold, embarrassed, like watching a public flogging where you turn your head away. “Like a true narcissist, it lets its own interests, agendas and catfights affect the quality of the journalism in its pages,” says journalism professor Mark Pearson, who worked for the paper as a young journalist in the 1980s.

But there’s a reason insiders rarely comment or complain about Australian journalism’s most distasteful freak show. They know that any of us could be next. Everyone in the Australian public space is on notice: if you cross us, or our proprietor, his family, our worldview or our business interests, you could become the next victim of an Australian Holy War.

TOMORROW: The targets-in-chief

Part Two

Oct 20, 2017

The targets-in-chief: elites, academics, social reformers, media enemies, leftists and pussy feminists

Academic and journalist Margaret Simons

How does The Australian select targets for its holy wars? It’s not exactly complicated, says journalist and former Media Watch host Jonathan Holmes — the paper attacks “anyone whom it perceives to be a critic”. It’s about “whether you are on the Left or the Right and whether you fit with its commercial objectives or stand in their way,” says journalism professor Mark Pearson. “Like a true narcissist, it lets its own interests, agendas and catfights affect the quality of the journalism in its pages.”

These are The Australian‘s public enemies #1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6:

Media elites: Journalists and other high-profile media types who don’t work for News Corp, or criticise the Murdoch empire, are juicy targets (and the ABC is the juiciest of all). Political scientist and writer Robert Manne, ABC personalities such as Media Watch host Paul Barry and part-time host and writer Yassmin Abdel-Magied have all been targeted in recent years. This category also includes an old bete noir, the Australian Press Council, whose former chair Julian Disney endured a barrage of negative stories before his term ended (“the roots of Professor Disney’s poor stewardship are found in his biases and ideological activism,” The Australian editorialised).

Journalism academic elites: This trifecta of offending characteristics has resulted in some of the longest-running and harshest campaigns. Academic and journalist Margaret Simons was first targeted over her reporting (for Crikey) on The Australian‘s coverage of a scandal involving the Australian Federal Police, and again when she made a submission to the Finkelstein media inquiry. The inquiry also triggered a still-ongoing campaign against Matthew Ricketson, a former journalist, academic and member of the inquiry. And academic and journalist Julie Posetti faced legal action from former editor-in-chief Chris Mitchell, as well as a sustained campaign after tweeting that a former Australian reporter alleged Mitchell had directed her on how to report on climate change, something he denied.

Like a true narcissist, it lets its own interests, agendas and cat fights affect the quality of the journalism in its pages.

Pussy feminists: A group invented by Australian columnist Janet Albrechtsen and described recently in her column as “a cosy little clique that prescribes free speech in differing doses depending on where you’re placed on the merit board of identity politics. If you’re female, Muslim and left-wing you will get access to full-strength free speech fed on a taxpayer-funded IV drip.” She cited Gillian Triggs and Yassmin Abdel-Magied (“feted by the ABC for her gender, her religion and her left-wing views”) as prime suspects.

Greenies or social experimenters: Safe Schools convenor Roz Ward spent most of 2016 caught up in an Australian storm after it established she had called herself a Marxist. Former Australian of the Year and Climate Council Chief Councillor (and former Climate Commissioner) Tim Flannery is such a greenie he was regularly described as a sandal-wearing greenie after he became Australian of the Year in 2007.

Leftists or bleeding hearts: Gillian Triggs became an enemy target soon after her appointment as head of the Human Rights Commission in 2012, when the 18C case of the QUT students was going through the courts. Her status was only confirmed when her report into children in detention — which was damning of the policy under both main political parties — was released after the election in what The Australian thought was an indication she was trying to avoid harm to Labor.

Public critics of The Australian: Political scientist and commentator Robert Manne was the subject of one of the most prolific campaigns, with 283 articles published mentioning him between 2009 and 2015. Manne was an old adversary from Mitchell’s time as editor of the Courier-Mail, and was a regular target of The Australian when Mitchell became editor-in-chief, but after his Quarterly Essay, Bad News, was published in 2011, a single edition (September 17, 2011) contained no fewer than 9000 words criticising Manne and his work.

 

MONDAY: Rules of engagement

Part Three

Oct 23, 2017

Rules of engagement: the tactics that inflict maximum damage and embarrassment

How does The Australian inflict damage on its enemies? There are four main weapons, say media academics Matthew Ricketson and Andrew Dodd: “First, it unleashes a torrent of articles contesting even of the tiniest points, so as to wipe the critic’s original point from everyone’s mind; second, it attacks the critic personally and pitilessly; third — somewhat paradoxically — it ignores the critic; and fourth, when all else fails, it simply continues asserting something as true as if no one has ever shown it was false.”

The paper’s Holy Wars are quasi-military campaigns: strategic, tactical and psychological. They are unrelenting and take no prisoners. Here’s how it works:

Constant bombardment: The first, and most important rule of a Holy War is quantity. It doesn’t matter how small the original transgression, nor does it matter if there’s no update to report: the story must be kept alive.

Paparazzi images: If there’s nothing fresh to say in articles (which there often isn’t), fresh pictures will keep it alive. A story about Paul Barry’s biases against News Corp earns a pap shot of him with a coffee outside the ABC offices in Sydney. Another story about Gillian Triggs’ attacks on free speech gets her papped her on the streets of Sydney. Gotcha!

Quote friendly “talking heads”: There’s always someone who will go hostile against the target, like an editor or reporter from within News Corp or a friend of the paper (Senator Eric Abetz is always available for a supportive ideological comment). When Matthew Ricketson became the journalists’ union delegate on the Press Council, the assault against him was almost entirely made up of comments from within News Corp (including investigative reporter Hedley Thomas, editor-in-chief Chris Mitchell, Geelong Advertiser editor Liam Houlihan).

Remain vigilant: To maintain a Holy War, surveillance on a target is needed at all times, in all places. For example, when Roz Ward was the paper’s enemy number one, she posted on her personal Facebook page calling the Australian flag racist. This fueled 16 articles over 12 days — 8798 words — and she was suspended (later reinstated) from her university job. Gillian Triggs gave a speech in the Blue Mountains and the national broadsheet covered it. She spoke at an event in Hobart for a foundation run by former Greens leader Bob Brown … The Australian was there, too. Yassmin Abdel-Magied addressed 60 school children at Sydney Writers’ Festival, and The Australian covered it. Paul Barry did a pub talk and, you guessed it, The Australian reported it.

The paper’s holy wars are quasi-military campaigns: strategic, tactical and psychological. They are unrelenting and take no prisoners.

Apply disparaging epithets: Gillian Triggs is “controversial” and “a disaster”; Larissa Behrendt is an “urban elite”; Tim Flannery is an “alarmist” and a “campaigner”; Roz Ward is a “hardline Marxist” and “LGBTI activist”; Robert Manne is a “moralistic political censor”.

Co-opt opinion attack dogs: Regular antagonists on the opinion page are unleashed on victims with regularity. These barking columnists include political commentator Chris Kenny, Gerard “sourpuss” Henderson, tutorialist Janet Albrechtsen, resident old hounds Henry Ergas and Terry McCrann and of course Greg (“I warn the tsar”) Sheridan. Fulminating or nasty editorials are another part of The Australian‘s musty furniture, the paper’s infantile Cut and Paste column is a daily forum for snide remarks and out-of-context quotes and, before his death, cartoonist Bill Leak was part of the pincer movement in almost any campaign du jour.

TOMORROW: The war against Tim Flannery

2 thoughts on “Holy Wars – How The Australian targets and attacks its enemies

  1. geobray@gmail.com

    Thanks for this series.

    It’s incredible the power Murdoch has over our polity. Do we have to wait until he is dead before a credible democracy can evolve from the neoliberal ashes?

    1. John Hall

      How it gets away with using ‘Australian’ I don’t understand. It’s owned by a US citizen that dumped Australia and dumps on the values that most Australian support. It should be renamed the ‘Fox’ – it’s feral and just doesn’t belong with the balanced press.

