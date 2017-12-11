Sections Menu
Beating the bandits - who's robbing whom in the great corporate tax heist?

Index

  1. Swan: Australia’s great corporate tax heist
  2. Australia shouldn’t follow the US on company tax cuts
  3. The case for cutting company tax
  4. Does cutting company tax increase wages?
  5. Not every CEO is a fat cat, child-eating imperialist
  6. Company tax cuts won’t work in the US, and they won’t work here

Introduction

Who are the real villains when it comes to tax — short-sighted governments or greedy corporations? Will cutting company taxes increase wages, or merely line the pockets of an idle rich? Are all company bosses baby-eating imperialists, or are the vast majority honest Australians doing their best to get by? All these questions and more will be answered in the new Crikey series “Beating the bandits: who’s robbing whom in the great corporate tax heist?”

Part One

Dec 12, 2017

Swan: Australia's great corporate tax heist

Once again Labor’s 2013 tax transparency legislation has proven that sunlight is the best disinfectant. Last week the ATO revealed that one in three public corporations paid no corporate tax in the 2015-16 financial year, echoing the results from the previous year and exposing the maliciousness of companies that engage in corporate tax evasion.

While there are legitimate reasons for some companies to pay no tax – operating at a loss, for instance – when companies like Chevron, Exxonmobil and Shell record a combined $13 billion in revenue but contribute precisely $0 in tax, it is clear that the Turnbull government is not interested in walking the talk on corporate tax responsibility.

Part Two

Dec 13, 2017

Australia shouldn't follow the US on company tax cuts

The Business Council of Australia (BCA), and its proxies in parliament, currently find themselves closely aligned with US President Donald Trump in making the case for massive tax cuts: US$2.4 trillion over 10 years in the case of Trump, and over $60 billion over 10 years under the Turnbull government’s tax-cut plan. Neither are funded, although the Republicans are looking for tax breaks to close down to provide some offsetting savings.

Both Trump and the Turnbull-big business alliance here insist that the benefit of the cuts will primarily flow to workers through growing wages, stronger employment and higher economic growth. That’s despite real-world evidence that, to the contrary, corporate tax cuts mainly benefit shareholders and corporate executives. The Trump tax-cut agenda has prompted some key institutions and highest-profile economists to challenge the claims being made by Trump and the White House about the claimed benefits of massive tax cuts for the world’s biggest companies. Here’s a sample of how the US debate has proceeded in recent months.

Part Three

and

Dec 11, 2017

Three ways to cut company tax while improving welfare

The US Congress recently passed tax bills through the House of Representatives and the Senate that cut the US headline company tax rate from 35%, the highest rate in the world, to 20%.

The US Internal Revenue Service collects very little revenue from its current company tax. The system is broken, with a high rate, narrow base, and loopholes that permit its largest multinational enterprises – Google, Apple, Amazon and big pharmaceutical companies – to keep trillions of dollars offshore, out of the tax base. Half of US domestic business investment now goes through “pass-through vehicles”, like limited partnerships, which avoid company tax.

Comments

22 comments

Leave a comment

22 thoughts on “Beating the bandits – who’s robbing whom in the great corporate tax heist?

  1. klewso

    And how much and whom is Trump’s ‘NASA distraction’ going to cost?

  2. Lee Tinson

    I broadly agree with this article, but why do we need to have revenue neutrality? We want more revenue (than we are currently raising due to corporate tax fraud). I applaud the suggestion of abolishing dividend imputation, but why does there need to be a discount discount? I mean the purpose of abolishing imputation would mean the company pays the tax rather than shareholders, many of whom would be foreign, so why discount the dividends AND lower the corporate tax rate?

    And I guess disallowing deductions for interest payments is OK if it works, or maybe allowing a deduction for interest paid at some notional market rate.

    Finally, what’s the point in lowering the corporate tax rate when 1 in 3 companies manage to not pay ANY tax? Isn’t that what needs to be fixed? The 3 measures you speak of here go some way towards that end, but I’m sure that’s not all that could be done.