Who are the real villains when it comes to tax — short-sighted governments or greedy corporations? Will cutting company taxes increase wages, or merely line the pockets of an idle rich? Are all company bosses baby-eating imperialists, or are the vast majority honest Australians doing their best to get by? All these questions and more will be answered in the new Crikey series “Beating the bandits: who’s robbing whom in the great corporate tax heist?”
Index
- Swan: Australia’s great corporate tax heist
- Australia shouldn’t follow the US on company tax cuts
- The case for cutting company tax
- Does cutting company tax increase wages?
- Not every CEO is a fat cat, child-eating imperialist
- Company tax cuts won’t work in the US, and they won’t work here
Comments
22 comments
22 thoughts on “Beating the bandits – who’s robbing whom in the great corporate tax heist?”
And how much and whom is Trump’s ‘NASA distraction’ going to cost?
I broadly agree with this article, but why do we need to have revenue neutrality? We want more revenue (than we are currently raising due to corporate tax fraud). I applaud the suggestion of abolishing dividend imputation, but why does there need to be a discount discount? I mean the purpose of abolishing imputation would mean the company pays the tax rather than shareholders, many of whom would be foreign, so why discount the dividends AND lower the corporate tax rate?
And I guess disallowing deductions for interest payments is OK if it works, or maybe allowing a deduction for interest paid at some notional market rate.
Finally, what’s the point in lowering the corporate tax rate when 1 in 3 companies manage to not pay ANY tax? Isn’t that what needs to be fixed? The 3 measures you speak of here go some way towards that end, but I’m sure that’s not all that could be done.