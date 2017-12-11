Who are the real villains when it comes to tax — short-sighted governments or greedy corporations? Will cutting company taxes increase wages, or merely line the pockets of an idle rich? Are all company bosses baby-eating imperialists, or are the vast majority honest Australians doing their best to get by? All these questions and more will be answered in the new Crikey series “Beating the bandits: who’s robbing whom in the great corporate tax heist?”
- Swan: Australia’s great corporate tax heist
- US debate leaves tax cut case struggling
- The case for cutting company tax
- Does cutting company tax increase wages?
- Not every CEO is a fat cat, child-eating imperialist
- Company tax cuts won’t work in the US, and they won’t work here
Multinationals seem to have little regard for social license – being essentially stateless, seeking money, influence and power. So where does that scenario go if not checked?
If Wayne Swan is so clever about all this, Why did he fail to take ANY action in the matter in the 6 years that he was the World’s greatest Treasurer. H eshould hang his head in shame.
The GST Theft Tax should go. It was introduced by Howard, and passed through the Senate with the help of personally ambitious Australian Democrat senators selling out their own party, to pay for a 17% cut in the company tax rate. In a statement which he later repudiated, the venal but eloquent Paul Keating described indirect taxation as “the many pay more so the few can pay less”.