Morrison [asked about Reid MP Fiona Martin’s confusion of two Asian-Australian candidates]: “Dr Martin has already made statements on that issue today and no that wasn’t the case.” Told Martin’s defence didn’t make sense, Morrison responded: “I’m sorry, I don’t accept that. She’s made that statement and she’s made, she’s made it very clear.”1

The truth: on May 11, 2022, Dr Martin and Labor candidate for Reid Sally Sitou engaged in a radio debate. During the debate, Martin criticised Sitou in relation to another western Sydney seat, Fowler, saying Sitou “couldn’t run in Fowler… Kristina Keneally kicked you out of Fowler too.” Sitou had never sought preselection for Fowler, and it appears Martin confused her with Tu Le, who had sought preselection in Fowler for Labor before Keneally was placed in the seat.

After Sitou sought an apology, Martin offered two explanations, neither of which made sense: “Keneally reportedly declined Reid and went for Fowler” and “[I] was referring to media reports that Ms Sitou was in the running for the state seat of Cabramatta in 2018.”2 Sitou did not stand for preselection in Cabramatta. Although Morrison was correct to say Martin had issued a statement, it was incorrect to claim she had made it “clear” that she had not confused the candidates.