As the No side’s lead in Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum polling grows, those holding out any hope of reversing the trend are focusing on “soft No” and undecided voters.

References to “hard” and “soft” voters come from polls that ask respondents how sure they are that they will vote a certain way. Those who pick the highest level of certainty are labelled as “hard” voters; the rest are considered “soft” and more persuadable to switch. This concept also appears in elections, where it is usual for the intending Labor vote to appear slightly softer than the Coalition’s.

Redbridge has produced the most detailed breakdowns on hard Yes and No votes. In its most recent poll, it finds that more of the No camp’s support is bolted down (67% vs the Yes camp’s 56%, noting that both are lower than otherwise because Redbridge make respondents pick a side).