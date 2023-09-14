Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers please note that this article mentions deceased persons.

Last month, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the date of the upcoming referendum. At the launch of the government’s official Yes campaign, hundreds of people filled South Australia’s Elizabeth Civic Centre in anticipation, with thousands more tuning in online. It was a historic moment for some, in a historic place for others. The frenzied attention afforded to the Albanese government and its referendum was once afforded to murdered Black lives, a now-distant memory the penal colony insists we forget.

A few hundred meters away from the Elizabeth Civic Centre sits the Elizabeth Police Station. In its cells, my elder brother Wayne Fella Morrison spent his first two nights in custody. He’d never been in lockup before. On September 19, 2016, he applied for bail at the Elizabeth Magistrates Court, situated between the centre and the station. The magistrate ordered bail reports and remanded Wayne to appear by audio-visual link (AVL) in a few days’ time. At 12pm on that Friday, my mother, sister and I sat waiting in that court, excitedly anticipating Wayne’s release.