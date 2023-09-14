gurn (alternative spelling of girn): to snarl. to grimace; pull grotesque faces, to complain fretfully or peevishly
Collins Dictionary
It seems that property developer Tim Gurner has support from the business community for his attack on Australian workers and his call for a big rise in unemployment to correct their attitude. Minerals Council of Australia chair Andrew Michelmore endorsed his comments (quelle surprise), accusing workers of enjoying “a lifestyle that was not sustainable” and of demanding the same pay for doing less. Higher unemployment was needed to make them work harder, he agreed.
