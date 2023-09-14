What synchronicity that the same day the High Court confirmed Qantas broke the law when it sacked 1,700 workers during the pandemic, property developer and eternal youth spruiker Tim Gurner came to global prominence courtesy of The Australian Financial Review. Gurner, presumably pausing from biohacking with a house-crafted protein bar in a hyperbaric pod, complained about arrogant workers who “decided they didn’t really want to work so much any more”.

The only solution was punishment: “Unemployment has to jump 40 to 50% in my view” (so, erm, to 5.5%?).

“We need to remind people that they work for the employer, not the other way around. Tradies have definitely pulled back on productivity. They have been paid a lot to do not too much in the last few years, and we need to see that change.”