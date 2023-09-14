Why does it matter that the earnings gap between the richest and the poorest is surmountable? And that the poorest earn a living wage? Because democracy depends upon the fairness of the economy.

The best example is in America. Over the past 50 years, American CEOs have gone from making 21 times what the typical worker earns to 351 times what the typical worker earns. Put another way, since 1978 CEO compensation, which has expanded by 1,322%, has outpaced the growth of the S&P stock market.

When wages become this lopsided, middle-class hope of material goods and social status withers on the vine.