Heard the latest about the No campaign’s tactics? It’s using fear and doubt, rather than facts. But the Yes campaign wants to reignite its campaign after this week. Polling shows what a struggle the Yes campaign faces. The Yes campaign has to build on the Farnsy buzz, says one newspaper. But polling experts say the Yes campaign is already lost.

How are the leaders performing? Yes advocate Marcia Langton has hit back after being verballed by News Corp, which tried to claim she had called No voters “racist and stupid”, when her remarks were (correctly) directed at the arguments put forward by the No campaign. Previously, No campaign leaders such as Warren Mundine have had their own problems, with demands that they distance themselves from the more overtly racist members of their own side.

Sound familiar? It’s exactly like an election campaign. For the media, the Voice to Parliament resembles an extra federal election, held halfway between the normal three yearly ones, with all the polling, election advertising (extra money for the media!), campaign trail stories, fake equivalences, News Corp lies and hot takes of the real thing.