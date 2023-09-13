“Concerned citizen” watch We’re big fans of the “concerned citizen” trope, where a news organisation polls an everyday citizen only for it to come out that this person is far from a dispassionate and quiet Australian. And Four Corners skirted awfully close recently when promoting its interview with Tony Seabrook on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, with its caption promoting the episode only finding space to describe him as a “farmer”.

Except “farmer” doesn’t quite cover it.

Seabrook is president of the Pastoralists and Graziers Association of Western Australia, and has been regularly quoted in West Australian and national media since the late 1990s. He’s addressed No campaign events in Perth organised by “conservative GetUp” Advance. Gina Rinehart has singled him out for praise as part of her campaign against “government red tape and taxes”. He was recently the loudest voice in the successful campaign to scrap the WA Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act — introduced to ensure another calamity like the destruction of Juukan Gorge could be averted. He called it the “greatest attack on private property rights since Federation”.