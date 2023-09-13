I’m a non-parochial Melburnian. I ungrudgingly admit Sydneysiders enjoy superior weather and beaches, which more than compensate for their confusing glass sizes and inferior football code. Our politicians’ interstate sledges are awkwardly contrived and I’ll have no bar of them.

So I evince no schadenfreude when I report that, despite the best efforts of Melbourne’s prevailing capitalists, Sydney has cemented its unenviable lead on a grim metric: it is very expensive to live there.

According to research by the Committee for Sydney (CFS) released last week, Sydney boasts the sixth least affordable housing market in the world — behind only Hong Kong, San Francisco, Singapore, Vancouver and Tel Aviv. Melbourne, no paragon of payday tranquillity despite those misleading livability rankings, doesn’t even make the bottom 20, nor do our other capitals.