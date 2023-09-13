Content warning: this article contains mentions of rape and sexual assault.

Hollywood A-listers Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recently explained why they wrote character references for their friend and former co-star Danny Masterson, to be read by the judge sentencing him for his two convictions for rape.

Kunis wrote of Masterson’s “exceptional character”, and Kutcher said: “He is among the few people that I would trust to be alone with my son and daughter.”