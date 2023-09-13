Qantas has today lost its appeal to the High Court for illegally sacking 1,700 baggage handlers, cleaners and ground staff, and calls for a clean-out of the airline’s board have reached fever pitch.

Qantas has now been found guilty by the Federal Court, the Federal Court of Appeals and Australia’s highest court in a devastating unanimous decision by the seven justices in a case brought by the Transport Workers’ Union (TWU). The national carrier is now on the path to paying the multimillion-dollar legal bill on both sides, compensation to workers, and to clawing back bonuses from senior executives.

During the court hearings, Qantas conveniently maintained that the “sole decision-maker” in the matter was domestic and international division CEO Andrew David, who leaves the company this month — but the strategy clearly came from the top of the company.