Marise Payne’s tenure as Australia’s foreign affairs minister was rightly marked with criticism. Australia’s international and strategic interests went backwards during her time. But was she really Australia’s worst foreign affairs minister as some commentators assert?

It’s important to consider the root cause of the damage done to Australia’s national interests: the belligerent interference and harm done by former PM Scott Morrison and then-Home Affairs minister Peter Dutton.

Australia’s standing in the international arena and our strategic foreign policy interests clearly degraded while Payne was foreign affairs minister between 2018 and 2022. From deteriorating relations with China to strained ties with key allies and the Pacific, things went backwards. But to label her as Australia’s worst foreign affairs minister based solely on those would be an oversimplification. It would presume she was in control and had agency on foreign policy. This was clearly not the case.