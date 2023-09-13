How do you solve a problem like Scott? It looked like it might go away. But it is not… budging.

It now seems that former prime minister Scott Morrison is sticking around for a little longer than first thought and may cling on to his seat of Cook until the next election. The logic is that the Liberals are reluctant to risk losing Morrison’s southern Sydney seat to the teals in a by-election, if Liberal sources cited by The Australian are correct.

Meanwhile Morrison continues to sit in Coalition partyroom meetings where, according to recent reports, he has fired off a warning that Anthony Albanese should not be “too keen” to meet China’s President Xi Jinping. Leaked comments had it that Morrison cautioned against the government’s “acquiescent and concessional approach” towards restoring relations with China.