The Greens’ decision to wave through Labor’s ill-conceived housing fund this week for an extra billion dollars clearly caused ructions within the ranks.

The Australian Financial Review’s Phil Coorey reported that Greens colleagues forced housing spokesman and arch-NIMBY Max Chandler-Mather into doing a deal with Labor to end the housing stalemate (and, doubtless coincidentally, take away the possibility of giving Prime Minister Anthony Albanese a double-dissolution trigger on an election commitment to build lots of houses) — a claim disputed by the Greens, who insist Chandler-Mather led the process within the partyroom.

Credit where it’s due, Chandler-Mather has played a clever hand in his housing role, lifting his profile from accidental MP, and got up Labor’s nose plenty along the way. But he and leader Adam Bandt painted themselves into a very tight corner with their rigid insistence that nothing short of a national rental cap would move them to support Labor’s bill to set up a permanent housing fund.