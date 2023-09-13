Salt could save the world. A new battery technology is emerging, and it’s cheap. It could be the material that finally makes big batteries inexpensive and powerful.

You find sodium sitting right under lithium in the periodic table because they share similar chemical properties.

(Image: Google)

The way lithium ions function is essentially the same way sodium ions do. Sodium plays the same role in the battery, with the major downside being that sodium atoms are bigger and heavier.