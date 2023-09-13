There’s a perception in our culture that birth is inherently traumatic — we tend to view it as an emergency rather than a normal physiological process. Births on screen usually involve a woman lying on her back, feet in stirrups, screaming in agony while saviours in scrubs administer life-saving procedures off-camera.

Birth is a complex issue, but as a core principle, we know that most humans can deliver without medical intervention. Despite this, one in three women and birthing people in Australia are estimated to have experienced physical and/or psychological trauma through interventions during pregnancy and birth. That’s 100,000 people a year.

This week, the first hearings of the NSW parliamentary inquiry into birth trauma took place. It received more than 4,000 submissions detailing disrespect, coercion and a lack of informed consent.