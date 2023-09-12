The Nine papers revealed this morning the No campaign’s advice to its volunteers: use “emotive language” rather than “facts and figures” to “hammer” into voters feelings of “uncertainty, of doubt or fear”.
Led by Chris Inglis, a long-time Liberal staffer and now national campaigning chief for Advance, the online training session also encouraged volunteers to avoid explicitly stating they were No campaigners, suggesting they instead present themselves as concerned citizens associated with Fair Australia (Advance’s No vote campaigning arm), which sounds more “soft” and “calming”.
“This is the difference between facts and figures or the ‘divisive Voice’,” Inglis told the group. “That feeling of uncertainty, of fear or doubt, that stays. That lasts for a very, very long time.
“If you took everything that I had just said and turned it into one little thing, this is what you should write down and remember forever so you can tell your kids, tell your grandkids, tell your nephews and nieces: that people vote based on how they feel.”
The script volunteers are provided lines such as:
I’ve also heard that some of the people who helped design the Voice proposal are campaigning to abolish Australia Day and want to use the Voice to push for compensation and reparations through a treaty. All of these things raised a few questions in my mind and made me wonder if there was more to it all than meets the eye.
This approach is not new.
Marriage equality debate
Back in 2017, six years ago almost to the day, Crikey got hold of the No campaign script for volunteers in the marriage equality debate, and boy does a lot of it sound familiar: “The grassroots NO campaign engages people’s natural sense of caution and suspicion … If in doubt, vote no”, it says in the intro.
Engaging this natural sense of suspicion was hammered into the conversation from the opening lines, with doorknockers encouraged to mention they are voting No because they “don’t trust what the government will do”.
Also note the suggested dialogue when making an introduction: no mention of a specific campaign, volunteers to simply identify themselves as “a volunteer helping with the postal plebiscite”:
And just as the Voice No campaigners are told to introduce “risks” that are not actually part of what’s being proposed, such as reparations, the anti-marriage equality movement was encouraged to tell voters who expressed support for marriage equality that the change would somehow bring about “260 new genders”.
It goes back further.
Republic debate
As former prime minister and former chair of the Australian Republican Movement Malcolm Turnbull pointed out when we chatted with him in July, the No campaign in the lead-up to the vote on whether Australia was to become a republic had a very familiar catchphrase:
Alongside the contention that if you don’t know, you should vote No — as well as vague warnings of legal risks — was the equally familiar idea that the very posing of the question was “divisive”, and should be rejected on account of:
So just as Advance is the P Diddy-style rebrand of Advance Australia — formed in 2018 as a conservative counterweight to GetUp! — its rhetoric is simply a reheat of tactics from yesteryear. It will hope the approach remains as effective as it was in 1999.
Crikey is committed to hosting lively discussions. Help us keep the conversation useful, interesting and welcoming. We aim to publish comments quickly in the interest of promoting robust conversation, but we’re a small team and we deploy filters to protect against legal risk. Occasionally your comment may be held up while we review, but we’re working as fast as we can to keep the conversation rolling.
Leave a comment
The LNP is a one-trick pony…………………
……….their ONLY game is to keep everybody frightened all the time.
Only the object of fear changes…………
Sadly, most Orstrayans aren’t happy unless they feel scared.
Yes, they inject fear into the public forum on a regular basis. Shame, shame on them.
It’s all just dog whistles from the right in this country. I can only assume we’re days away from a gaffe calling the Yes campaign a bunch of cultural Marxists.
I think Australia Day should be October 7, the anniversary of the Westminster Act in 1942, which made Australia fully independent (besides the right of appeal to the Privy Council):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Australia_(1901%E2%80%931945)#:~:text=Australia%20became%20officially%20autonomous%20in,authority%20at%20the%20Federal%20level.
The Australian constitution just made Australia a dominion, with its foreign policy determined in London, and the Governor-General telling the prime minister and leader of the opposition in 1914 that Australia was at war with Germany, and the only role of the Australian politicians was to ask how high they should jump.
Oops, should be October 9..
I want a list of those 260 new genders.
A referendum held 30 years ago to amend the constitution to include enshrining “Fair and honest Elections” saw one John Winston Howard as opposition leader declare it was all a conspiracy and championed the NO vote of course. It was defeated and Howard was jubilant’.
The Liberal mantra was always just say no and don’t change anything. Everything is always better if its like it used to be.