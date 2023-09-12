Staff at the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) have been told to avoid the word “voice” in order to maintain neutrality ahead of the First Nations Voice to Parliament referendum.

Commission documents released under freedom of information laws reveal a “writing style” guide urges staff to “avoid using the word ‘voice'”.

“For example, avoid using ‘Your vote, your voice’, ‘Make your voice heard’, ‘giving Australians a voice’ and instead use ‘Your vote, your say’, ‘helping Australians have their say’,” a note at the top of the style guide says.