Qantas is relying on Saudi Arabian murderer Mohammed bin Salman’s top reputation launderer to rehabilitate itself in the eyes of Australians.

According to The Australian Financial Review, Qantas, roiled by its exposure not merely as one of Australia’s worst gouging profiteers but for selling tickets to fake flights, has hired Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to improve its reputation with customers.

And BCG has extensive experience in laundering the reputations of some of the world’s most evil people.