Yesterday, on the 50th anniversary of the CIA-backed Pinochet coup in Chile, Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong and the government issued strong condemnations of political violence and the cult of the strong man. All through it, they probably had in mind Max Chandler-Mather, the Greens housing spokesman, who has been the public face, and driver of, the party’s campaign to get a better deal on housing out of Labor.

Yesterday they got it, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese committing, through clenched teeth, to another billion — or, in Albo-speak, “another one beeyo* for housing”, a figure like the Hindi “crore”, equal to our “billion”, suddenly appearing in global discourse — to be spent this year. Were Labor figures thinking all the while: “Jeez, I’d like to drop that guy out of a helicopter”?

That would be understandable. The Greens have shellacked Labor on housing and made visible the nature of the Albanese government as one contained within the commitment to national militarism and service to capital. The government committed to, for US forward defence, an alleged $368 billion (it will blow out to a trillion, sorry, a treeyo, and while it might be discontinued in a decade, it will drain many beeyos in the interim) but its response to the housing crisis was what was claimed to be a $10 beeyo housing fund, the HAFF.