As anyone who has considered buying an electric car, or even a hybrid, is aware, the first thing you have to think about is the waiting list.

A handful of models are readily available, but for most of those sold in Australia, the waiting time can run into months. And used EVs are as scarce as hen’s teeth.

Unsurprisingly, Australia is among the world’s laggards in the take-up of EVs, which account for around 6.5% of new sales, with hybrids another 10.5%. Given the longevity of Australian vehicles (typically 10-20 years), the prospect of electrifying our car fleet in the early 2030s is slipping away.