Carloads of central Australian artists rolled into Mparntwe (Alice Springs) last week for the opening of the annual Desert Mob art festival.

The exhibition of 350 artworks by 250 Indigenous artists at Araluen Arts Centre was smooth-running, slick and sophisticated, but as art centre managers and curators told Crikey on opening night, the logistics of getting artworks and artists into town was anything but.

“He’s made his way up here on the back of a ute wrapped in sheets and bubble wrap,” manager of Walkatjara Art Nancy Green said of a 1.6-metre, 30-kilogram sculpture of a thorny devil (Ngiyari in Pitjantjatjara).