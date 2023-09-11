It certainly has been a tale of two Goyders. The best of times, the worst of times.

Rewind a year and Richard Goyder was arguably the most powerful person in corporate Australia, being chairman of three of Australia’s ten leading organisations: Qantas, the AFL and Woodside. Having two of these roles is remarkable; having three is some sort of Melbourne Club Jedi mind trick.

Meanwhile, Richard’s cousin, Tim, also known as the “other Goyder”, was toiling away in the far less salubrious mid-cap mining sector, with stakes in up-and-comer explorer Chalice Mining and lithium play Liontown Resources.