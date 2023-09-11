The closer one looks, the worse the government’s Qantas protection racket — blocking Qatar and others from the lucrative Europe business in favour of the 10-year-old Qantas/Emirates alliance — looks. It also casts a light on the collapse of Qantas’ own international network, under the stewardship of departed CEO Alan Joyce.

Qantas’ alliance with Emirates took effect in 2013, with Joyce crediting it at the time with having “revitalised” his carrier’s position on the so-called Kangaroo Route. But insiders at Qantas refer to the European business, largely run by Emirates from an actual flights point of view, as a “virtual airline”.

“The combined Qantas and Emirates network provides one of the most comprehensive international networks in the world, offering customers a wide range of travel options between Australia and New Zealand. Choose from three hub options – Dubai, Perth and Singapore, and enjoy seamless connections to destinations across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East,” Qantas boasts on its website.