The National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) was born from the need to meet the most private of disabled people’s needs, without which we don’t have any chance of being part of the community. But the NDIS wasn’t meant to be just about these deeply personal parts of our lives — it was also intended to liberate disabled people from being excluded. Has that happened?

The latest Quarterly Essay — Lifeboat: Disability, Humanity and the NDIS — is a timely and personal look at the NDIS from writer Micheline Lee. Using her own experiences and expertise as a disabled person, she examines the Australian government scheme and asks if it has delivered on the hopes invested in it.

Lee begins with an anecdote familiar to most disabled people: one about exclusion, about being treated as different, about the barriers in the world to our equality. As she notes, “What many people don’t see is the bigger issue: discriminatory attitudes and society’s unwillingness to meet the needs of disabled people”. Indeed.