Over the weekend, the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) was accused of attempting to “indoctrinate school children” over the classroom materials it has produced regarding the debate of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

The lesson plan is part of the IPA’s “Class Action” program, a collection of lesson plans making the long-neglected culture and history of “Western civilisation” a priority, targeting the definitely real and absolutely existing critical race theory “bias of the current curriculum.