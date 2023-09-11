Now that it is dawning on the mainstream media that competition is the crucial issue in the Australian economy — something we’ve been banging on about for years now, and figures like Labor’s Andrew Leigh have been saying for a decade — the right is looking to fix the debate in its interests.

First item on the agenda is to use the support of the gouging monopolist Qantas for the Yes campaign to delegitimise the latter.

“While the public were complaining about late flights, high airfares and poor service, Qantas decided to invest in the Voice Yes case,” trilled buffoon Alex Downer.