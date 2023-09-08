The boycott of the Ampol-sponsored Walkley cartoonist award: a statement by the Association of Crap Australian Cartoonists (as told to Guy Rundle)

The recent boycott by dozens of Australian cartoonists of the Walkley awards, sponsored by Ampol, has been celebrated by many as a bold stand against fossil-fuel companies and their increasingly common practice of “artwashing”.

This celebration of collective action has, however, not considered the position of the members of our organisation, the Association of Crap Australian Cartoonists (ACAC).