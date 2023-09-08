Opposition Leader Peter Dutton remains a hard No on the referendum for a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous Voice to Parliament, but recently declared he supports a repeat referendum should his party win the next federal election. The difference, he said, was to omit the Voice.

“The dividing question is ‘Do you support a Voice?’ — which is what [the prime minister is] proposing. The unifying question is ‘Do you support recognition in the constitution?’ And I believe an overwhelming number of Australians support recognition, but don’t support the Voice,” Dutton said in an interview with Seven’s Sunrise.

Beyond semantics, what’s different about Dutton’s proposal for constitutional recognition of First Nations peoples? What’s the logic to it? Does he have the support of other No advocates? And how many “ifs” are required for Dutton’s plan to come to life? Let Crikey clarify.