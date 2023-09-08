Disgraced consultancy PwC’s “Indigenous Consulting” arm — which has been given more than $44 million in federal government contracts — is owned by just two people other than PwC itself.

They include former Sydney financial adviser Gavin Brown, who owns 35% of PwC’s Indigenous Consulting through his private company Validus Private Wealth.

It can be further revealed that PwC’s Indigenous Consulting, which says it “works together with governments” to “close the gap”, has been given millions of dollars of contracts from the Northern Territory government, in addition to $44.67 million in federal contracts.