Of all the issues to squander political capital, protecting Qantas’ quasi-monopoly on its European route probably shouldn’t have been on the top of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s list.

Despite protests from various Labor premiers, Labor elder Wayne Swan, the entire tourism sector (led by Flight Centre CEO Graham Turner) and several cabinet members, the federal government remains steadfast in its blockade of Qatar’s bid to run 28 additional weekly flights to Australia.

Transport Minister Catherine King, Albanese and even the bumbling Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones have all had a go. The justifications have become so outlandish that ministers are now cycling through the same old excuses.