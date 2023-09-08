With the referendum date now set, how can we better understand the history of the constitution in relation to our moral positions on the Voice?

The referendum is scheduled to be held on October 14. Of 44 referendums held since Federation, just eight were successful. Referendums have a high threshold for passing, compounded by a very human psychological tendency to stick to the status quo.

Eight years ago, almost a third of Australians were unaware we had a constitution. The last referendum was in 1999, so this will also be the first referendum for 6.4 million voters. The No campaign for that 1999 referendum capitalised on this unfamiliarity, with the slogan “If you don’t know, vote no”, which is also in the current referendum booklet.