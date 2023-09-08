It’s been a difficult week for big business, with Qantas distracting everyone from what employers thought the real issue should be — Labor’s outrageous industrial relations changes to better protect “contractors” and to criminalise wage theft. Like most IR changes in favour of workers — and the Fair Work Act itself, back when Julia Gillard secured passage of it in the Rudd years — it will end investment, destroy productivity, smash economic growth and otherwise usher in the four horsepeople of the apocalypse.

The case of the wage theft element of the bill is interesting, however, as the lobby group for the biggest businesses, the Business Council of Australia (BCA), can’t bring itself to oppose criminalisation. That might relate to the fact that, by our count, 39% of BCA members have been pinged for underpaying workers. And that includes some of the worst offenders, such as Wesfarmers, BHP, the big banks, the Go8 universities and a number of big law firms.