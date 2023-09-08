Just as advocates for marriage equality had made no provisions for penguins being forced into loveless same-sex unions, this week has shown that Voice advocates may not have adequately considered the unintended consequences of moves to address inequality, however well-intentioned.

2GB host Ben Fordham brought us the story of the future of the Naremburn Tennis Courts, and claims that the club has been cast into a storm of uncertainty thanks to an unresolved Aboriginal land rights claim concerning the site. He’s dedicated two days to the issue, interviewing Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO Nathan Moran, State MP for Willoughby Tim James and former Tennis Australia president Steve Healy.

The stakes are high — this represents 100 whole years of history that could be wiped out, as Healy puts it, by a stroke of the pen, seemingly without any need to compensate the community using and occupying the land.