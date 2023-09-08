Things are bad, and they’re about to get worse.

Last month, Treasury published the 2023 intergenerational report, a kind of crystal ball exercise that looks 40 years into the future and highlights some defining issues of our time. Of course, the report only ever suggests a possible future that assumes Australia remains on its current trajectory.

Still, the conversations that flow from the report are important in focusing our collective minds. The report helped elevate the impending disaster of climate change, as Greg Jericho wrote for Guardian Australia: “The only thing the current generation absolutely needs to do for the next generation is stop burning fossil fuels as quickly as possible. Everything else is secondary.”