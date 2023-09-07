Those who argue against an Indigenous Voice to Parliament because they believe it will be racially divisive must be ignorant of the founding of this country. In 1788, the violent occupation of unceded Aboriginal lands began. But this story was hidden in Australian history, with a narrative of lawful settlement peddled instead.

The Australian constitution provided the means for racial division through the first act of the new parliament in the passing of the Immigration and Restriction Act of 1901. This act gave force to the White Australia policy, which, until it ended in practice in 1975, declared that Australia was for whites only. But when the High Court made its infamous Mabo decision in 1992, Australian law could no longer deny our existence as the first people of this country.

This was too much for many Australians. In 1997, former prime minister John Howard led a campaign arguing that the pendulum had swung too far in favour of Aborigines, that we were coming for your backyard. Just like the Howard government’s lie that asylum seekers were throwing their babies overboard, many Australians believed its rhetoric regarding Aboriginal peoples — and many still do.