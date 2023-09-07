Yesterday’s June quarter national accounts data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) certainly got the galahs squawking about their favourite topic, the “productivity crisis”.

It was “essential that federal and state governments prioritise a focus on improving our flagging productivity to boost our economic performance,” said AIGroup’s Innes Willox. “We are at serious risk of sleepwalking into long-term economic decline,” Business Council chief executive Jennifer Westacott said (notice Westacott has had precisely zero to say about the scandals at one of her most important members, Qantas). And chief galah at the Fin Review petshop, John Kehoe, fretted about the “concerning trend in the national accounts … abysmal labour productivity”.

All three used the figures to attack the government’s industrial relations reforms.