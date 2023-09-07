In 2022, both Macquarie Dictionary and the Australian National Dictionary Centre named teal as their word of the year. Referring to the independent candidates who had great success in the 2022 federal election, the term was everywhere. There was discussion of the teal wave, a teal revolution and an electoral tealslide. While not all of these candidates chose teal as their campaign colour (there was debate as to whether the colour was even teal at all — was it turquoise?) and the platforms of different candidates could be quite varied, the teals offered a distinct alternative to the major parties.

At the Australian National Dictionary Centre, we monitor the language closely for evidence of new words. Our major research project is the Australian National Dictionary: Australian Words and Their Origins. In this dictionary, we record words and senses of words that are uniquely Australian, are used more here than elsewhere, and/or which have special significance to Australia.