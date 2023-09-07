It wasn’t long after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the referendum date during a visit to Adelaide late last month that Australia’s news publishers slowly began to let readers know where they stand on the Voice. A number of them, though, have been curiously quiet.

Among them is the oft-outspoken Sky News, which Media Briefs is told will abstain from endorsing either campaign through what’s left of the run-up to polling day. The network, whose news boss Chris Willis last week made way for his deputy Elise Holman after five decades in the business, tells us the decision to withhold a corporate position on the constitutional change squares up with its “editorial principles”, which right now, the network says, are geared toward informing Australians on all perspectives of the debate.

“We have always encouraged debate on the issues confronting Australians and our commitment for this referendum is no different, as we continue to deliver coverage from all angles so that viewers can make up their own minds,” a Sky News Australia spokesperson told Media Briefs.