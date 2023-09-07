Third time’s the charm for Australia as it races to finish a government transparency action plan that’s several years overdue.
The deadline is December 31, and if Australia fails again, it will lose its status as an active member of a global transparency initiative called Open Government Partnership (OGP).
As a member of the OGP, the federal government is expected to hand in a new national action plan every three years, but the former Coalition government never completed the one covering 2021 to 2023, which was due New Year’s Eve 2021. A top bureaucrat working in Scott Morrison’s office was warned in a letter from OGP chief executive Sanjay Pradhan, sent in February last year, that Australia had “acted contrary to the OGP process” by failing to hand in the plan.
